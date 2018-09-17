San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) runs against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The longest touchdown run in four years gave San Francisco a 14-point lead in the third quarter and the 49ers held on for a 30-27 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Matt Breida broke free on a 66-yard touchdown jaunt with 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter that expanded the 49ers' lead to 27-13. The undrafted free agent finished with a career-high 138 yards rushing on 11 carries, a 12.5-yard average.

Breida's run was the longest by a 49ers player since Colin Kaepernick scored on a 90-yard scamper against the Chargers on Dec. 20, 2014.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 18 of 26 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns and endured six sacks to help San Francisco (1-1) bounce back from a season-opening loss.

Garoppolo was interception-free after he was picked off three times in the opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He survived a late interception by Detroit's Tracy Walker to the San Francisco 7-yard line that was wiped out by a defensive holding call.

Statistically, the 49ers were outplayed by the Lions, who had more first downs (25-23), total offensive plays (73-60) and more total yards (427-346). But Detroit fell to 0-2.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford came back after throwing four interceptions in Monday's season-opening loss to the New York Jets to complete 34 of 53 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't have a pass picked off by the 49ers but lost a fumble.

Stafford tried to rally the Lions in the fourth quarter, connecting with Marvin Jones Jr. and Michael Roberts on touchdown passes.

The Lions had one final chance when they took over at their own 15-yard line with 1:08 left but stalled at their 39 to end the game.

Detroit lost running back LeGarrette Blount in the third quarter when he was ejected for leaving the sideline, going onto the field and shoving San Francisco linebacker Elijah Lee, who had pushed Stafford out of bounds. Blount was whistled for a personal foul and disqualified from the game.

San Francisco led 13-10 at halftime but pulled away by outscoring Detroit 17-3 in the third quarter. The 49ers started quickly in the second half when rookie D.J. Reed returned the kickoff 90 yards to set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Brent Celek.

The Lions have now given up 49 points in the second half of their first two games.

Detroit's Golden Tate had a team-best seven catches for 109 yards and Kenny Golladay had six for 89 yards and a touchdown, a 30-yarder in the first quarter that put the Lions up 7-3 -- their only lead of the game.

The 49ers have now won 13 straight games at home against the Lions in a streak that extends to Candlestick Park in 1977.