The Seattle Seahawks ruled three starters out of Monday's game against the Chicago Bears Saturday afternoon when their injury report said wide receiver Doug Baldwin along with linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright will not play.

Wright and Baldwin are dealing with knee injuries while Wagner appeared on this week's injury report with a groin injury.

Besides ruling out Baldwin, Wagner and Wright, it is possible Seattle could play without six starters.

Right guard D.J Fluker is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury along with cornerback Tre Flowers due to the same injury. Rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin is listed as questionable with a thigh injury.

Baldwin will likely be sidelined for a few games after suffering a sprained MCL during the first quarter of last week's 27-24 loss to the Denver Broncos. Baldwin entered the season after being limited in the preseason due to a left knee injury

Wagner played all 74 snaps of last week's loss and has only missed one game in the last four seasons. He played through a bad hamstring during the latter portions of last season and appeared on Thursday's injury with a groin injury.

Wright is still recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery after injuring his knee in a preseason game against Minnesota.