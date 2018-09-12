Colin Kaepernick headed to Hall of Fame -- at his high school

NFL free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick puts his fist in the air when fans applaud for him as he watches Serena Williams play Venus Williams in the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open on August 31 in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being inducted into the Hall of Fame -- at Pitman High School.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-activist played football, basketball and baseball while attending the Turlock, Calif., high school, according to CBS Sacramento and NBC Sacramento.

"Colin was chosen, like all the others, for their contribution to the history of athletes here at Pitman," Pitman High School athletic director Dave Walls told NBC Sacramento. "Of course, he was an outstanding athlete and a three-sport star."

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Nov. 3.

Kaepernick threw 13 touchdowns during his junior campaign and 25 scores during his senior year. He went on to get a scholarship at the University of Nevada-Reno, where he passed for 10,098 yards, 82 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. The dual-threat also rushed for 4,112 yards and scored 59 times on the ground for the Wolf Pack.

He was later selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, before a lucrative six-year NFL tenure.

"Colin is one of several, about five. He is a part of a special evening. It's an opportunity to celebrate the rich history of Pitman and athletics," Walls told the Turlock Journal. "We are pretty excited, we think it's a great opportunity to honor some student athletes that contributed greatly to the history of athletics at pitman, we are excited about that."

Kaepernick, 30, hasn't taken an NFL snap since Jan. 1, 2017. His collusion grievance against the NFL is set to go to trial, but a date has not been announced. Kaepernick is suing the league, alleging that teams colluded to keep him off of their rosters. The suit came after Kaepernick began protesting racial inequality and police brutality before football games during the 2016 season. Many other NFL athletes followed his lead by kneeling, raising fists and making other gestures during the national anthem for the same cause.

My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed! They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward!



“Love is at the root of our resistance!”✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2kSsX4s7EU — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 9, 2018

Two NFL players knelt and one player sat during the national anthem in the opening week of the 2018 NFL season. Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt on the sideline before facing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Marshawn Lynch sat on a cooler on the Oakland Raiders sideline while the song was played before the team faced the Los Angeles Rams on Monday in Oakland.

RELATED Arbitrator rejects NFL request to dismiss Colin Kaepernick collusion case

"My Brothers [Stills] and [Wilson] continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed," Kaepernick tweeted Sunday. "They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward!"

"Love is at the root of our resistance!"