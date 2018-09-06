Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack tries to pick up yardage during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack practiced for the first time in nearly a month, the Indianapolis Star reported Thursday.

Mack has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the Colts' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 9.

Expected to be the starting running back this season, it's unclear whether Mack will be available for the Week 1 matchup against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Mack finished with four carries for nine yards in his lone preseason action. He was hurt on a 5-yard run late in the first quarter against Seattle.

A fourth-round pick (No. 143 overall) by Indianapolis out of South Florida in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mack rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns on 93 carries as a rookie. He also caught 21 passes for 225 yards and a score.

If Mack isn't ready to play Sunday, expect rookie Jordan Wilkins to get the start after he rushed for 75 yards in the preseason. Rookie Nyheim Hines and former Seahawks second-round pick Christine Michael are also options for Indianapolis.

Colts running back Robert Turbin will miss the first four games of the regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.