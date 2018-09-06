Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry holds up the ball after an interception during a playoff game against the Houston Texans in 2016. Photo by Erik Williams/UPI | License Photo

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is in jeopardy of sitting out his team's season opener after missing practice on Thursday.

Berry is considered day-to-day by the team as he nurses a sore heel that has plagued him for close to a month.

Safeties Ron Parker, Eric Murray, Armani Watts and Jordan Lucas will be expected to pick up the slack if Berry misses Sunday's game against the host Los Angeles Chargers.

Berry is bidding to return to game action after rupturing his left Achilles' tendon sustained in the fourth quarter of the 2017 season opener against the New England Patriots.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Berry has dealt with obstacles since entering the NFL in 2010.

Berry missed the 2011 campaign after tearing the ACL in his left knee and missed most of the 2014 season after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The 29-year-old Berry, who is a highly popular figure in Kansas City, underwent treatment for the lymphoma and returned for the start of the 2015 season.

RELATED Chargers TE Gates optimistic to play in opener

Berry had four interceptions -- returning two for touchdowns -- along with 77 tackles in 2016. He has returned five of his 14 career interceptions for scores.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Berry also has 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 87 career contests since being selected by Kansas City with the fifth overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.