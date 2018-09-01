Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles warms up before playing the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 21, 2018. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nick Foles is expected to start Week 1 for the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL.com.

The Eagles open the season Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Coach Doug Pederson has not made it official, but sources around the team have indicated that Foles will get the start over Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL and LCL in Week 14 last season.

Foles led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. In three postseason games, Foles completed 72.6 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and one interception.