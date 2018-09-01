Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons. Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Denver quarterback Paxton Lynch has earned a spot on the Broncos, for now.

According to multiple reports, Lynch will serve as the third-string quarterback behind Case Keenum and Chad Kelly.

The Broncos selected Lynch in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Memphis. He was unable to win the starting job from Trevor Siemian in both 2016-2017.

Lynch might have secured a spot on the 53-man roster in the Broncos final preseason game. Against the Arizona Cardinals, he completed 14 of 15 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.