Detroit Lions trade OT Corey Robinson to Carolina Panthers

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have traded offensive tackle Corey Robinson to the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit announced the transaction on Saturday. Robinson, 26, was a seventh round pick by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-7, 317-pound lineman played in eight games last season, earning five starts.

Robinson appeared in 23 games during his three seasons with the Lions after being drafted out of South Carolina.

The Panthers sent an undisclosed pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Lions in the swap. Carolina was in need of depth at the tackle position after watching starters Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams suffer injuries. Guard Jeremiah Sirles had been filling in at the position, but he is also injured. Robinson has experience at guard and tackle. Sirles suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason. Kalil had his knee scoped and Williams dislocated his knee cap and tore his MCL.

The Lions have Taylor Decker and Rick Wagner listed as their starting tackles on their unofficial depth chart. Carolina has Taylor Moton and Sirles listed as backup tackle options.