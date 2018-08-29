Detroit Lions waive OL Beau Nunn, waive-injured DT Toby Johnson

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia checks his communications before playing the Oakland Raiders on August 10 at the Coliseum in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have waived offensive lineman Beau Nunn and waived defensive tackle Toby Johnson with an injury designation.

Detroit announced the roster moves on Wednesday.

Johnson, 26, last played on an active roster in 2016, when he appeared in two games for the Minnesota Vikings. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defender has also played for the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Nunn entered the NFL this offseason as an undrafted free agent. The offensive lineman played for four seasons at Appalachian State. He originally signed with the Lions on May 11 and was waived in July. The Lions signed Nunn again on August 20.

Johnson entered the NFL in 2015 with the Titans. He has two career tackles. If no other team claims Nunn, the Lions can place him on injured reserve.

Detroit's starting offensive line includes Taylor Decker at left tackle, Frank Ragnow at left guard, Graham Glasgow at center, T.J. Lang at right guard and Rick Wagner at right tackle.

A'Shawn Robinson and Sylvester Williams are listed as the team's starting defensive tackles. Ricky Jean Francois, Christian Ringo and Josh Fatu are now the reserves listed behind the starting duo on the team's unofficial depth chart.

The Lions host the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2018 season at 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Ford Field in Detroit.