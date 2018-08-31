Houston Texans' J.J. Watt (99) and Shane Lechler (9) celebrate a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

The Houston Texans released punter Shane Lechler, the Houston Chronicle reported Friday.

The 42-year-old Lechler was beaten out for the starting job in Houston by rookie Trevor Daniel.

During Friday's final preseason game, Lechler averaged 29.2 yards on five punts in a 14-6 win over Dallas. Conversely, Daniel averaged 38.8 yards on four punts.

Lechler was re-signed to a one-year contract by the Texans in March. The deal was worth a reported $1.4 million and included a $600,000 signing bonus.

A former fifth-round draft pick of Oakland in 2000, Lechler spent his first 13 seasons with the Raiders before playing with Houston the past five years.

Lechler finished second in the NFL with a 49.0-yard gross average last season, trailing only Brett Kern (49.7) of the Tennessee Titans. He was ninth in the league with a 41.3-yard net average.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection during his career, Lechler also was a six-time first-team All-Pro pick, including his rookie campaign.

Lechler is the NFL's all-time leader in gross punting average with a career mark of 47.6. He led the league in gross punting average five times, including three consecutive seasons from 2003-05. He set a career high with a 51.1 average in 2009.

Daniel spent his past three seasons at the University of Tennessee. He established a career high with an average 47.5 yards per kick in 2017.