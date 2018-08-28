Detroit Lions release DE Robert Ayers one day after signing

The Detroit Lions released Robert Ayers just one day after signing the veteran defensive end. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions have cut defensive end Robert Ayers just one day after he signed with the NFC North franchise.

Ayers, 32, signed with the Lions on Monday. The nine-year veteran was not seen at Lions practice on Tuesday, despite coach Matt Patricia saying before the session that he was excited to see how Ayers would fit in with the team.

"Another guy that obviously has some good experience that we could bring in. (Ayers) has been pretty productive in the NFL in a couple different places and has some versatility to him," Patricia told reporters. "So, it'll be a good opportunity for us to just take a look and see how that fits us."

Detroit waived cornerback Josh Okonye in a corresponding transaction on Monday.

Ayers had 31 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The nine-year veteran entered the NFL as the No. 18 overall pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2009 NFL Draft. Ayers spent his first five seasons with the Broncos, before joining the New York Giants in 2014. The 6-foot-3, 273-pound defender has 264 tackles, 108 quarterback hits, 51 tackles for a loss, 35 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 120 career NFL appearances.

The Lions have Anthony Zettel, Ezekiel Ansah, Kerry Hyder Jr., Alex Barrett, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Cam Johnson, Jeremiah Valoaga and Da'Shawn Hand at defensive end on their unofficial depth chart.

