New Orleans Saints running back Darius Victor (34) slips out of the grasp of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Randy Allen (95) during play in 2017 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. File photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals have placed running back D.J. Foster on injured reserve and re-signed running back Darius Victor.

Arizona announced the corresponding transactions on Tuesday.

Foster, 24, tore his ACL and MCL during the Cardinals' third preseason game. The fourth-year running back was mainly used as a kick returner last season for the Cardinals. He also had 17 receptions and 13 yards in seven games. Foster spent the 2016 season with the New England Patriots, where he won a Super Bowl.

Victor, 24, entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent signing by the New Orleans Saints. He spent the preseason with the Saints before signing with the Cardinals on Nov. 29. He also spent time with the Cardinals' practice squad in 2017.

The 5-foot-8, 209 pound running back had 3,319 yards and 41 touchdowns on 637 carries in 41 collegiate games at Towson. He will wear No. 32 for the Cardinals.

Foster was listed as the Cardinals' third-string running back on the team's unofficial depth chart. David Johnson is set to start for the Cardinals, with second-string back Chase Edmonds in reserve. T.J. Logan and Sherman Badie are also on the team's depth chart at the position.

The Cardinals take on the Denver Broncos in their final preseason game before hosting the Washington Redskins in Week 1 of the 2018 season on Sept. 9 at University of Phoenix Stadium.