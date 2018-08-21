Former Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan appears to be headed to the Buffalo Bills. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Punter Jon Ryan is expected to sign a contract with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, one day after being released by the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryan is flying to Buffalo to make it official.

Ryan spent the last 10 years with the Seahawks, averaging 45.0 yards per punt. He holds the Seahawks' franchise record for most punts (770), most punt yards (34,491), most punts inside the 20 (276), longest punt (77) and consecutive games played (159).

The 36-year-old ranked last among NFL punters this preseason, however, with just 29.8 net yards per punt.

Ryan is expected to join a preseason battle with Colton Schmidt, who has punted for the team since 2014.

Buffalo brought in Cory Carter during the offseason, but the 24-year-old tore his ACL in the team's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Friday. Carter was waived two days later.

Ryan provided a spark for the Seahawks when he tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to offensive tackle Garry Gilliam following a fake field-goal attempt against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game in January 2015. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt during his career with Seattle.

The Seahawks will turn to rookie punter Michael Dickson, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas. Dickson won the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in college football last year.