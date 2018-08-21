Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin said he avoided a major injury during the team's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals this past weekend.

"No, I think everything is good. There was a little scare there but everything looks good," Martin said, via the team's official website. "I'm going to stick to the plan that (the athletic trainers) give me. Yeah, huge sigh of relief."

Martin's assessment fell in line with the report of NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who wrote that the four-time Pro Bowl guard sustained no ligament damage but instead a hyperextended knee and bone bruise.

The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Martin is targeting a return in the season opener versus the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 9.

RELATED Tennessee Titans agree to extension with WR Rishard Matthews

"That's our plan," Martin said. "That's what we're trying to do. I think we can get there."

Martin was injured on a 7-yard run by running back Rod Smith in the first half. It appeared that his knee was hit by a helmet.

After staying down on the turf on one knee, Martin was escorted into the medical tent on the sideline and then was limping as he was taken to the locker room after about 10 minutes.

Kadeem Edwards came in to replace Martin.

The Cowboys entered the game with limited personnel on the offensive line. Starting center Travis Frederick sat out because of recurring neck stingers and backup guard Joe Looney was playing in his place. Another backup guard, Marcus Martin, was lost for the season in the preseason opener with a torn ligament in his right big toe.

Zack Martin, who has twice has been named first-team All-Pro, has not missed a game because of injury since he entered the league.

In June, Martin signed a contract that elevated his salary to the highest for a guard in the league. His new six-year, $84 million deal includes $40 million in guaranteed money.