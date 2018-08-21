NFL lineman Richie Incognito was arrested on disorderly conduct charges following an altercation at an Arizona funeral home on Monday.

Incognito, who was released by the Buffalo Bills in May, threatened to shoot employees at the mortuary after he became upset while making arrangements for his father, according to police in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"Scottsdale officers responded to a disorderly conduct call at 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon," police said in a statement released Tuesday.

"Initial reports advised that a male, later identified as 35-year-old Richard Incognito, was at the mortuary reference funeral arrangements for his father," the statement read. "Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees. At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees.

"Once on scene, officers detained him as the incident was investigated. Based on the investigation, Incognito was arrested and held on misdemeanor charges of Threats and Disorderly Conduct."

Weapons found in Incognito's vehicle were impounded by police. He was expected to be released on bail sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Incognito has had a turbulent offseason. He was placed in a psychiatric hold in Boca Raton, Fla., in April after telling police he was being "tracked by the government." That came after he was placed in custody for throwing a weight and a tennis ball at another patron in a gym in Boca Raton.

The veteran offensive lineman signed a contract with the Bills in March, but shortly after he told reporters he intended on retiring and Buffalo placed him on the reserve/retired list.

Incognito cited health issues with his liver and kidneys as his reason for wanting to retire. On April 14, he wrote on Twitter that he wanted the Bills to release him.

The 35-year-old Incognito was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, including the past three seasons while in Buffalo.

He was out of football in 2014 after being suspended by the Miami Dolphins in 2013 as part of a bullying scandal.