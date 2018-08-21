Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on January 21, 2018. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday.

Foles sustained a mild strain to his throwing shoulder in the second quarter of last Thursday's game against the New England Patriots after being hit by defensive end Adrian Clayborn. The Super Bowl LII Most Valuable Player clutched his arm as he went to the turf, ending his evening after completing just 3 of 9 passes for 44 yards.

"You guys saw a couple throws early in the game that just were not Nick Foles-type throws as far as accuracy goes, so just making those type of routine plays and just overall execution," Peterson said. "Would love to see a touchdown drive or two."

While Foles was back at practice on Sunday, fellow quarterback Carson Wentz returned to 11-on-11 drills at practice this week. Wentz, who is splitting first-team reps with Foles, will not play versus the Browns as he bids to return from tearing his ACL and LCL against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10.

Wentz has insisted through his rehab that he would be ready to start the regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6, although he expressed some doubt on that timetable last week, saying it's "going to be close."

"He's doing well. He's moving well, he's making good decisions, he's throwing the ball extremely well," Pederson said. "He's doing the right things with his rehab, and I'm excited about the stage that he's in."

Considered the front-runner for league MVP honors before his injury, Wentz had to watch Foles lead the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.