Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) watches as Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) runs an interception in for a touchdown in the second quarter on November 27, 2016 at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Head coach Jon Gruden promised the Oakland Raiders before training camp that defensive end Khalil Mack will be with the team this season, but the two-time All-Pro continues his holdout for a new contract.

When asked recently by Peter King of NBC if he expects Mack to rejoin the Raiders by the start of the season, Gruden said: "Hope so. Working on it."

The 6-foot-3, 252-pound Mack, the No. 5 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Buffalo by the Raiders, reportedly wants a new deal with $65 million guaranteed. He would make a base salary of $13,846,000 this season on the last year of his rookie contract.

Mack, 27, will lose game checks of more than $800,000 if his holdout continues into the regular season.

Gruden confirmed that he has not spoken with Mack.

"I have not been able to lately, sure haven't," Gruden said. "It's been frustrating, been tough. Hoping for the best."

Gruden told Sirius XM NFL Radio: "This is a negotiation. Joel Segal is Khalil's agent. They've got their plan. General manager Reggie McKenzie and the people negotiating on our end have a plan.

"I'm coaching the team. At this time, he's not here, and we have to focus on what we can control, and that's just working."

There have been reports that the Raiders and Segal have had no negotiations lately.