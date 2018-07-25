Jon Gruden vows to refuse Oakland Raiders' money 'if I can't get it done'

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is embracing the high expectations that come with the team handing him a 10-year, $100 million contract to come out of the broadcast booth.

A gaudy price tag to be certain, but Gruden insists he's going to earn his paycheck.

"If I can't get it done, I'm not going to take their money," the 54-year-old Gruden told Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

Now, Gruden didn't provide any answers as to what "get it done" means in his estimation. In fact, he added a few more questions to the equation.

"Who guarantees I'm going to live 10 years?" Gruden said. "So I don't think about that. You start thinking about a 10-year contract -- people don't know how it's structured and it doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is, 'Is Khalil Mack going to be here? Is Donald Penn going to be ready to play?' I've got more important things to worry about than eight years of my contract."

The 10-year contract after a nine-year stint at ESPN has raised expectations in Oakland.

"Expectations, bullseye, whatever," Gruden said. "When you start to think about the magnitude of all that, it's like the open for Monday Night Football. It's great to talk about. But that's a story for [sideline reporter] Lisa Salters to do."

Gruden spent his first four seasons as head coach with Oakland, posting a 38-26 regular-season record (40-28 overall) from 1998-2001 and guiding the team to a pair of playoff berths, including the AFC Championship Game in his last two seasons.

The Raiders traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he won a Super Bowl in his first season in February 2003.

The Buccaneers went 12-4 in his first season and finished with a 57-55 regular-season record (60-57 overall) with three playoff appearances in Gruden's seven seasons. Overall, Gruden is 95-81 in 11 regular seasons and 100-85 including the postseason.