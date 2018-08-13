Saquon Barkley celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen as the second overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sergio Flores/UPI | License Photo

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley gave his team a scare after appearing to injure his left leg during Monday's practice.

Barkley, who was the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, reeled in a pass down the sideline from quarterback Kyle Lauletta before coming up a bit gimpy. Members of the medical staff were summoned after the play.

Per multiple media outlets, Barkley was seen with a wrap and an ice pack around his left leg. That wrap was removed, however, prior to the conclusion of practice and the 21-year-old had no visible effects while walking off the field.

"Think he's all right. We'll find out," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said, via NorthJersey.com.

Lauletta talked with Barkley following practice and didn't express any worry to the New York Post.

"He's fine," Lauletta told the newspaper. "He didn't say anything about that. He'll be good to go."

Barkley lived up to the hype befitting his lofty draft status in New York's preseason opener, rumbling 39 yards on his first carry in a 20-10 loss to the visiting Cleveland Browns. He rushed for 43 yards on the evening.

New York's ground game was a train wreck last season and Barkley was viewed as the perfect fit after amassing 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns last season for Penn State. He also showed he was a three-down back with 54 receptions.

The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Barkley continued to rocket up draft boards after lighting up the 2018 NFL Combine with a spectacular workout, including a 4.40 40-yard dash and a 41-inch vertical jump.

The Giants visit the Detroit Lions on Tuesday to begin joint practices.