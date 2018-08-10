Trending Stories

Lance Armstrong takes tumble during Colorado cycling crash, scrapes face
Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Miami Dolphins with late field goal in preseason
Washington Nationals beat Atlanta Braves behind Gio Gonzalez effort
Kawhi Leonard releases first statement since trade to Toronto Raptors
PGA Championship: Gary Woodland leads with 6-under-par first round

Photo Gallery

 
Geraint Thomas wins the Tour de France

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott perfect in preseason debut vs. San Francisco 49ers
Pizza Museum opens in Chicago, to New York's chagrin
Gal Gadot to voice character Shank in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'
Nikki Bella marks anniversary with John Cena after split
Paul Rudd to star in Netflix comedy series
 
