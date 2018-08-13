Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) throws down the field against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL preseason game on August 26, 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Buffalo Bills quarterbacks AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman returned to the practice field on Monday, one day removed from sustaining minor injuries in practice.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll told reporters Monday morning that McCarron and Peterman are fine, according to The Athletic.

Multiple media outlets reported that McCarron injured his lower right leg on Sunday while Peterman appeared to hurt his right arm after falling during team drills.

Josh Allen, who was the seventh overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, is also in the quarterback mix for the Bills.

Per ESPN, the Bills' quarterback carousel continued to turn on Monday as McCarron claimed first-team reps, Allen took over second-team reps and Peterman spent the entire practice with the third team.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has confirmed that Allen, McCarron and Peterman will rotate regularly with the first-team unit for the foreseeable future.

Allen, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 116 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 28-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers.