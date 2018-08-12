The Buffalo Bills signed Tyrunn Walker and released fellow defensive tackle John Hughes with an injury settlement, the team announced Sunday.
Walker collected 22 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble while appearing in all 16 games last season with the Los Angeles Rams.
The 28-year-old Walker has recorded 85 tackles and 4.5 sacks while playing in 58 career contests with the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions and Rams.
Hughes, who was a 2012 third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, signed with the Bills in late July. He injured his groin during Thursday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.