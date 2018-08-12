Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Tyrunn Walker (75) attempts to sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in the second quarter on December 22, 2013 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. File photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

The Buffalo Bills signed Tyrunn Walker and released fellow defensive tackle John Hughes with an injury settlement, the team announced Sunday.

Walker collected 22 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble while appearing in all 16 games last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 28-year-old Walker has recorded 85 tackles and 4.5 sacks while playing in 58 career contests with the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions and Rams.

Hughes, who was a 2012 third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, signed with the Bills in late July. He injured his groin during Thursday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.