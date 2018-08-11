Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld looks to pass during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2017 in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was back at practice Saturday after sitting out the past week.

Foles, who guided Philadelphia to a Super Bowl championship last season, has been sidelined with neck and back spasms that caused him to miss Thursday's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Foles would practice on a limited basis, saying he will "do a little bit today," per Philly.com.

Foles missed three practice sessions due to the ailment but the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player downplayed the issue during the week.

"It's going to be fine," said Foles. "It's not a big deal. We're just being smart."

With Carson Wentz continuing his recovery from a knee injury, third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan took all the snaps in the 31-14 loss to the Steelers.

Although Wentz is expected to be ready for the season opener, Philadelphia reworked Foles' contract a week before the 2018 NFL Draft with an upgraded deal for the upcoming campaign and a mutual option for 2019.

Foles led the Eagles to their first title since 1960 by completing 28 of 43 passes for three touchdowns and 373 yards in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The 29-year-old Foles also caught a TD pass right before halftime on the famous "Philly Special" play.