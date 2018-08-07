Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws under pressure during the third quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 4, 2018. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles isn't sounding the alarm despite missing practice for the third straight day on Tuesday.

Foles has been sidelined due to upper-body soreness, notably muscle spasms in neck and shoulder area.

"Nothing crazy ... it's going to be fine," the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player said, via NJ.com. "It's not a big deal. We're just being smart."

Head coach Doug Pederson said no decision has been made about whether Foles will play in a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. With Carson Wentz continuing his recovery from a knee injury, third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan likely will get the snaps versus the Steelers.

Although Wentz is expected to be ready for the season opener, Philadelphia reworked Foles' contract a week before the 2018 NFL Draft with an upgraded deal for the upcoming campaign and a mutual option for 2019.

Foles led the Eagles to their first title since 1960 by completing 28 of 43 passes for three touchdowns and 373 yards in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The 29-year-old Foles also caught a TD pass right before halftime on the famous "Philly Special" play.