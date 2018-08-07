Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles isn't sounding the alarm despite missing practice for the third straight day on Tuesday.
Foles has been sidelined due to upper-body soreness, notably muscle spasms in neck and shoulder area.
"Nothing crazy ... it's going to be fine," the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player said, via NJ.com. "It's not a big deal. We're just being smart."
Head coach Doug Pederson said no decision has been made about whether Foles will play in a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. With Carson Wentz continuing his recovery from a knee injury, third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan likely will get the snaps versus the Steelers.
Although Wentz is expected to be ready for the season opener, Philadelphia reworked Foles' contract a week before the 2018 NFL Draft with an upgraded deal for the upcoming campaign and a mutual option for 2019.
Foles led the Eagles to their first title since 1960 by completing 28 of 43 passes for three touchdowns and 373 yards in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
The 29-year-old Foles also caught a TD pass right before halftime on the famous "Philly Special" play.