Jarvis Landry said that he and fellow wide receiver and close friend Odell Beckham Jr. have entertained talks about the latter joining the Cleveland Browns.

Landry, who trains with his former LSU teammate, told the Cleveland Plain Dealer that he believes Beckham would be open to the scenario.

"If things like that are able to happen and the team can make it happen, then why not?" Landry said. "He definitely would be (up for it). He would be."

"... We've had talks but at the end of the day, I want him to be happy. I want him to get what he deserves and you can't put nothing on that regardless of where it's at."

The Browns' brass has remained mum on the subject, likely in respect to the league's tampering rule.

Beckham, who enters the final year of his rookie deal, remains under contract with the New York Giants. His agent is seeking a deal that would make the three-time Pro Bowl selection the highest-paid receiver in the league, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Landry signed a five-year extension worth $75.5 million that likely will serve as a baseline for Beckham's next contract. The Miami Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Landry before trading him to the Browns.

Beckham had his 2017 season cut short by the broken ankle sustained in October. Without him, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record, and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards with 38 touchdowns in four seasons with the Giants. He was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.