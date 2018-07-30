Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up prior to a game between the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round on January 15, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Shane Roper/UPI | License Photo

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead leveled an offseason hit on Dak Prescott after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback revealed his stance on protests during the national anthem.

With the NFL and NFL Players' Association having yet to come to an agreement on an anthem policy, Dallas owner Jerry Jones said last week that the Cowboys will stand on the field during the song this upcoming NFL season.

"Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line," Jones said.

Prescott said on Friday that he does not believe the anthem is the time or venue for a protest.

"I never protest," Prescott told reporters at Cowboys training camp, via the Dallas Morning News. "I never protest during the anthem, and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so."

The following day, Whitehead expressed on social media that it appears Prescott is trying to avoid making waves in order to keep his endorsements.

"Sounds like Dak don't wanna lose that Campbells Chunky Soup deal!" Whitehead wrote on Twitter.

Prescott's deal with Campbell's, which he signed in June, runs through 2020.

Whitehead, who signed a three-year deal with the Raiders in March, kneeled during the national anthem as a member of the Detroit Lions last year.

The NFL and the NFL Players' Association "have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA's grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy," the two sides said in a joint statement on July 19. They added that no new rules would be "issued or enforced for the next several weeks."

In May, NFL owners voted on a new national anthem policy, removing a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem, and giving the players the option to stay in the locker room.

Teams who did not adhere to the policy and "do not show proper respect for the flag and anthem" on the sidelines were subject to fines.

The anthem issue has been a divisive one, with some feeling that players who don't stand for the song are being disrespectful to, among others, the U.S. military. Others feel it is within the players' rights to protest perceived social injustice peacefully.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement in 2016 to kneel during the national anthem as a protest to perceived police brutality against African-Americans, social injustice and racial inequality.

Kaepernick and former 49ers safety Eric Reid have both filed collusion cases against the league after failing to land jobs as free agents.