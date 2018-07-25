Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys players will be required to stand for national anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday via ESPN that his team's players will be required to stand for the national anthem and not stay in the locker room prior to the game.

The NFL and its players association "have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA's grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy," they said in a joint statement on July 19.

The NFLPA filed a grievance on July 10 against the NFL's new national anthem policy that requires players and league personnel to either stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room. The policy also subjects teams to a fine if a player or any other personnel do not show respect for the anthem.

Now, that policy is on hold while the NFLPA and the NFL negotiate.

The anthem issue has been a divisive one, with some feeling that players who don't stand for the song are being disrespectful to, among others, the U.S. military. Others feel it is the players' right to protest perceived social injustice peacefully.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement in 2016 to kneel during the national anthem as a protest to perceived police brutality against African-Americans, social injustice and racial inequality.

Kaepernick and former 49ers safety Eric Reid have both filed collusion cases against the league after failing to land jobs as free agents.

President Donald Trump has been bashing the NFL for more than a year, since some players began kneeling during the national anthem.

On Wednesday, Jones said President Trump's comments about the anthem situation have been "problematic," and added, "everybody would like it to go away."