Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson reports to training camp

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson reported to training camp on Monday after skipping mandatory minicamp in June and two organized team activity practices as he sought a contract extension.

Johnson posted a video of himself in front of his locker wearing a helmet on Monday, which is the reporting date for Cardinals rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injury.

"In God's hands now ... primed and ready to prove it! #ImBack" Johnson had as a caption to the video.

Johnson is set to make $1.88 million in the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

The 26-year-old is expected to be a significant part of the offense in 2018 after missing nearly the entire 2017 season with a dislocated wrist sustained in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

A third-round draft choice out of Northern Iowa in 2015, Johnson burst onto the NFL scene by joining Gale Sayers as the only rookies with at least four rushing and four receiving touchdowns along with a kick return for a score.

Entrenched as the starter in 2016, Johnson rushed for 1,239 yards and amassed 16 touchdowns. He also caught 80 passes for 879 yards and four scores as Arizona had the league's sixth-highest scoring offense (26.1 points per game).

However, the injury in the 2017 season opener revealed Johnson's impact on the offense -- the Cardinals averaged nearly eight points fewer than in 2016.