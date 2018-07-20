Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard says QB Andrew Luck 'good to go'

Quarterback Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts, who has not played in a game for more than a year because of a shoulder injury, is "good to go" for training camp, Colts general manager Chris Ballard told Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

There has been speculation that Luck might have to start camp next week on the physically unable to perform list.

"He's throwing the ball pretty well," Ballard said.

Ballard added that Luck will have no limitations, but the Colts will monitor him on a regular basis and give him scheduled days off to rest his surgically repaired right shoulder.

The Colts probably will give Luck some reps in preseason games, as Ballard said he "needs to play [in games]."

The 28-year-old Luck, who was the first overall pick by the Colts out of Stanford in 2012, underwent surgery in January of 2017 to repair a torn right labrum. He originally injured the shoulder in 2015.

Luck returned to practice in October, but developed inflammation in the shoulder and was placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 3, ending his season.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Luck has passed for 19,078 yards and 132 touchdowns with 68 interceptions, while also rushing for 14 scores in five seasons with the Colts.

Luck has a 43-27 record as a starter and is 3-3 in the playoffs, including a 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game after the 2014 season. The Patriots went on to beat Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX.