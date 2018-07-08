Colts QB Andrew Luck rewards stranger who returned lost wallet

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was pleased to discover that the "home team" recovered his lost wallet.

A man, who was identified only as "Charles" in a tweet by ABC6 in Indianapolis, discovered Luck's lost wallet on a bike ride. The good Samaritan returned the wallet to a security guard at the Colts' training facility.

Luck took a few moments to pay it forward, signing a football to go along with a special note for "Charles."

"Many thanks! You made my life much easier, ha! Thanks for reminding me of the 'kindness of strangers,'" the 28-year-old Luck wrote.

With his money and credit cards secured, the three-time Pro Bowl selection can focus his attention back on returning from a right shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2017 season.

Luck made 15 starts in 2016, throwing for 4,240 yards and 31 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions.

For his career, Luck has completed 1,570 of 2,651 passes (59.2 percent) for 19,078 yards with 132 touchdowns and 68 interceptions. He has 286 rushing attempts for 1,442 yards and 14 more touchdowns.