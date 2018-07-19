Home / Sports News / NFL

Packers WR Cobb out of walking boot, eyes camp

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 19, 2018 at 11:55 AM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has shed his walking boot and plans to participate in the team's upcoming training camp.

Cobb was seen wearing a walking boot on his right ankle at an airport last month by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"I will be involved in training camp when training camp comes around," Cobb said Wednesday at his youth football camp, via Chris Roth of WBAY.

Cobb didn't get into specifics of the injury or his rehab, saying he must still meet with team medical personnel before knowing how restricted he might be during training camp.

The 27-year-old Cobb had 66 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games last season.

He joins Davante Adams and offseason acquisition Jimmy Graham as the primary targets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

