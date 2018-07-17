James Harrison badly misses 10-foot putt

July 17 (UPI) -- James Harrison was known for his intimidating physique throughout his career, but his strength got the best of him recently on the golf course.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year hit the links Tuesday at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach, Calif. He was competing in the 2018 ESPY Celebrity Golf Classic, alongside Chris Berman, Jay Williams, Brian McKnight and several other sports personalities.

"Golf game strong," Harrison posted on his first Instagram photo of the course on Tuesday. Then the fun began.

Harrison's next photo included a shot of himself swinging the club on a drive attempt. Unfortunately, the ball was still on the tee.

"First drive," he wrote in the caption. "Don't know why the ball is still on the ground."

The next video he posted showed him lining up for a 10-foot putt. Harrison eventually hit the ball, but it went well past the hole to the right.

"If these people had some golf etiquette out here I'd be winning," Harrison wrote on the caption for the video.

But Harrison was able to redeem himself on a later stroke.

That time, he lined up for a putt off of the green. He swatted his putter through the grass, curving the ball up onto the green and bending the shot toward the hole. It nearly fell in the cup, before rolling past.

"King of the long putt," Harrison wrote.

Harrison, 40, announced his retirement in April. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion played 16 seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.