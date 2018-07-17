Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim suspended five weeks

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was suspended for five weeks after pleading guilty to extreme DUI, the team announced Tuesday.

Keim was arrested on July 4 in Chandler, Ariz., and his blood-alcohol content was .19.

He was also fined $200,000 and the team said it will donate the money to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

"Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family," Keim said in a statement released by the team. "I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior."

Keim will not be allowed to have any contact with the team and is barred from entering team facilities. He also will be required to take counseling and take a DUI education course before returning.

Keim will participate in various DUI education and awareness programs within the community.

"As stated at the time of the incident, this behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable," the Cardinals said in a statement. "While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them.

"Those who work within the National Football League -- particularly those in leadership positions -- bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that."

His duties will be handled by multiple members of the personnel department with Terry McDonough, the club's vice president of player personnel, likely handling the daily roster decisions.

Keim has been with Arizona's organization since 1999, serving in several capacities. He was promoted to general manager in 2013 and signed a contract extension through 2022 in February.

Since Keim became general manager, Arizona is 49-30-1 in the regular season, good for the seventh-best winning percentage (61.9) in the NFL. Arizona's 49 wins are the most in any five-year period in franchise history.