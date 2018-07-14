Home / Sports News / NFL

Reports: Seahawks end partnership with Papa John's

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 14, 2018 at 9:08 PM
The Seattle Seahawks ended their business partnership with Papa John's, according to multiple reports.

The Seahawks are the second NFL team in the last two days to distance itself from the pizza chain. The Atlanta Falcons indefinitely suspended their relationship with Papa John's on Friday.

The Seahawks told NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk on Saturday that they terminated their relationship with Papa John's and are finalizing a new pizza partnership with a different chain. The Seahawks also said they will announce the new partnership during training camp or sooner and that this process began "months ago."

KIRO-TV in Seattle reported earlier that the Seahawks were no longer partnering with Papa John's, which has four locations in CenturyLink Field.

The NFL parted ways with Papa John's in February and replaced it with Pizza Hut as the league's official sponsor.

Several other teams still do business with Papa John's.

The Falcons indefinitely suspended their relationship with Papa John's following a report that founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a May conference call, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Friday.

Forbes.com reported earlier this week that Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. Schnatter was asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, and Schnatter reportedly replied that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the N-word. Schnatter used the N-word in his complaint.

The relationship between the NFL and Papa John's disintegrated following an effort by Schnatter to publicly blame corporate struggles on the league's reduced ratings and national anthem controversy.

