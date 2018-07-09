Ex-Lions TE Brandon Pettigrew arrested after allegedly punching police officer

Former NFL tight end Brandon Pettigrew was arrested following an exchange in which he allegedly punched a police officer, according to a published report Monday.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Pettigrew had a confrontation with a limousine driver after refusing to pay a $97 fare at 3 a.m. on Monday in downtown Pittsburgh.

Per the report, the driver contacted the police and when confronted, Pettigrew refused to give his name to the authorities. He then "aggressively argued" with the officers and punched one of them three times in the chest before being threatened with a Taser and arrested, according to the report.

The officers did not use the Taser, however, as Pettigrew relented and was handcuffed.

The 33-year-old Pettigrew was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of services and public drunkenness. He had been previously arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in 2017.

Pettigrew, who earned more than $22 million during his eight seasons with the Detroit Lions, has not played since tearing his ACL in December 2015. He was waived by the team the following year.

The 20th overall pick out of Oklahoma State in 2009, Pettigrew played 93 career games (85 starts) with the Lions, making 301 receptions for 2,965 yards and 17 touchdowns. Pettigrew averaged 64 receptions from 2010-13, but caught just 17 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown in his last 22 games.