Police: Former NFL CB Brandon Browner arrested, threatened ex-girlfriend

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home of an ex-girlfriend who has a restraining order against him, multiple media outlets reported.

La Verne (Calif.) Police said in a release that Browner broke into the house through a locked window at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday and forced the woman back into her residence. The police said that he physically harmed and threatened the woman and stole a Rolex watch valued at about $20,000 before fleeing the scene.

Browner was identified as the alleged intruder and charged with kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment, and violation of a restraining order, according to an NBC Los Angeles report.

The 33-year-old Browner has had several run-ins with law enforcement.

Last month, Browner pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and cruelty to a child that stemmed from an incident in Pomona (Calif.) on May 6 involving Marin Foster, the mother of two of his children.

Browner made the Denver Broncos' roster as an undrafted rookie from Oregon State in 2005. He played two seasons in Denver and four with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

Then, he spent three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, one with the New England Patriots and one with the New Orleans Saints before finishing his career with a brief stint in Seattle in 2016.