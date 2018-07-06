Terrell Owens gifts shoes to fellow HOFers

July 6 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens showed off some new kicks he got for the class of 2018 Friday on social media.

Owens is hooking up Jerry Kramer, Bobby Beathard, Ray Lewis. Randy Moss, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins and Brian Urlacker with white Van slide on sneakers.

The shoes Owens showed featured the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo and a photo of Owens wearing his Dallas Cowboys jersey while eating a bucket of popcorn.

His trademark statement: "Getcha popcorn ready" is also printed on one of the shoes.

The kicks were designed by Eddie at Ink Your Shoes. He creates the shoes using permanent marker and 10 percent of the proceeds go toward the fifth grade class he teaches in Greenville, N.C.

It is unknown if each pair has the specific player displayed on them or if they all feature Owens.

Owens also shared video on his Instagram story of himself working out with Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley on the UCLA campus. He ran a few routes and caught passes during the exersise with the New York Giants stars.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection announced on June 7 that he would not be attending the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. On Tuesday, Owens said he would celebrate his enshrinement by giving a speech at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Aug. 4 at McKenzie Arena.