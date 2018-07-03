Terrell Owens to give HOF speech at UT Chattanooga

July 3 (UPI) -- Terrell Owens announced where he will give his Hall of Fame speech on Tuesday with a social media post.

The 44-year-old will join Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher this year in the halls of Canton, but he won't be at the traditional enshrinement ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio.

Instead, he'll be in a gym at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

"As many of you know, I am forgoing the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Canton," Owens wrote on social media. "After giving it much thought, I have realized just how much I want to celebrate what will inevitiably be the best weekend of my life at a place that means so much to me."

Owens said he will give the speech at 3:17 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 at McKenzie Arena. The event is free and open to the public.

"I'm proud to be a Moc, and I'm honored to be able to share this experience with my family, friends, teammates and fans at the place that provided me an opportunity beyond high school and where I truly began to find myself as an athlete."

Owens ended his statement with his trademark line, "Getcha popcorn ready!"

The six-time Pro Bowl selection announced on June 7 that he would not be in Canton for the ceremony.