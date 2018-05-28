Austin Seferian-Jenkins helps former teammate battle alcoholism

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is helping former New York Jets teammate Dylan Donahue stay sober.

Seferian-Jenkins has taken steps to turn his life around after being cited for DUI both in college and in the NFL, with the latter occasion resulting in his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 25-year-old later joined the Jets before signing with the Jaguars this offseason.

Now, Seferian-Jenkins is paying it forward in relation to Donahue, a 2017 fifth-round pick by the Jets who was arrested in February after driving the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and injuring four people when he collided with a bus. The arrest was his second DUI inside of a year for the 25-year-old Donahue.

"It was a natural thing," Seferian-Jenkins told the New York Daily News of offering to help Donahue. "I think the world of Dylan and the way he plays the game and the type of character he has. People make mistakes. It happens as you grow up. You can't cross them off because they made a couple mistakes.

"I've definitely had my fair share of incidents. Everyone has a different story, but we're all searching for the same thing: Peace and clarity. I think that's what he's doing. He's really attacked it hard."

Donahue has credited Seferian-Jenkins for helping him get his head on straight.

"We were connected," Donahue told the newspaper. "He had nothing but good things to say and helpful things to say. He actually helped a lot. Seeing someone else do it, especially someone on the same team as you, that definitely built my confidence."

Seferian-Jenkins is coming off the best season of his four-year career, hauling in a career-high 50 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games for the Jets.

A second-round draft pick of Tampa Bay in 2014, Seferian-Jenkins spent two-plus uninspiring seasons with the Buccaneers before he was waived early in 2016. He had 55 catches in 25 games with Tampa Bay.

Donahue appeared in four games last season, making five tackles, before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in Week 4.