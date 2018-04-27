San Francisco 49ers trade tackle Trent Brown to New England Patriots

Hours after taking offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots made another move to bolster the position.

The Patriots made a deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday to acquire massive offensive tackle Trent Brown, the team announced. The NFL Network reported the deal was done after Brown passed his physical.

New England sent its third-round selection (No. 95 overall) to the 49ers in exchange for Brown and San Francisco's fifth-round selection (No. 143) in this year's draft.

The Patriots drafted Wynn with the No. 23 overall pick on Thursday. There were concerns whether Wynn has the size to replace left tackle Nate Solder, who signed with the New York Giants as a free agent.

The 6-foot-8, 355-pound Brown started all 16 games for the 49ers in 2016 and 10 games last year before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury.

A seventh-round draft pick of San Francisco in 2015, Brown played primarily at right tackle for the 49ers, although he saw some time at left tackle. Denver Broncos pass-rushing linebacker Von Miller called Brown "the best right tackle in the National Football League," the Providence Journal reported.

Brown is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, San Francisco general manager John Lynch said earlier this week. He became expendable when the 49ers selected tackle Mike McGlinchey of Notre Dame with the No. 9 overall pick Thursday night.

The additions of Wynn and Brown give New England a glut of offensive linemen, including LaAdrian Waddle, Tony Garcia, Matt Tobin, Ulrick John, Marcus Cannon, Cole Croston and Andrew Jelks.

"Our whole philosophy on the whole offensive line is that we'll put the best five guys out there and however it sorts itself out, it'll sort itself out," said Nick Caserio, the Patriots' director of player personnel.