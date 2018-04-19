Houston Texans' J.J. Watt named to TIME's most influential people list

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been named to TIME Magazine's annual list of the world's 100 most influential people, the publication announced Thursday.

Watt came to the aid of the city of Houston and parts of Southeast Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey by launching a campaign via social media that ultimately generated more than $37 million in disaster relief assistance.

The 29-year-old Watt started the relief effort with $100,000 of his own money on Aug. 27 while Houston was being hit hard by the flooding. He had an initial goal of $200,000, meeting that target on YouCaring.com within two hours.

Watt posted videos throughout the process thanking donors and reassuring them that the money would go directly toward helping victims rather than covering administrative costs.

"Every few years, a professional athlete touches the heart and soul of a city in a way that has nothing to do with athleticism. Such is the case with Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, who is a star on and off the field," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote in the magazine.

"Hurricane Harvey was a historic storm that dumped more than 50 inches of rain, damaged more than 300,000 homes, and shattered lives. As Houston's mayor, I led the response and resiliency efforts. But government can't do everything for everyone. J.J. tackled Harvey's destruction the same way he obliterates his opponents on the football field.

"Who knows? After I leave office, J.J. Watt could be drafted as the next mayor of Houston."

Watt, who is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner, was named the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year in February.

The TIME 100 list, which is now in its 15th year, recognizes the activism, innovation and achievement of the world's most influential individuals. The issue will be on newsstands Friday.