Watt supplies new uniforms for Kentucky school

Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt has been rather generous throughout his NFL career, and his charitable ways recently extended to Jefferson County, Ky.

Knight Middle School has to prioritize how it spends money to the point that its teams are wearing uniforms that are 10 to 15 years old, according to Lex18.com.

Athletic director Jesse Barnett heard about the J.J. Watt Foundation grant for school athletics, and an email from the Watt family followed with the promise of sending $11,000 to the school.

"We just celebrated that day, and it was just amazing that somebody like J.J. Watt would care enough about a school in Kentucky, let alone a middle school," Barnett said, per Lex18.com. "It was just phenomenal."

Perhaps it's just par for the course for Watt, who was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year earlier this month.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey in August, Watt came to the aid of the city of Houston by launching a campaign via social media that ultimately generated more than $37 million in disaster relief assistance.