Report: Seahawks expected to release DT McDowell

Malik McDowell's time with the Seattle Seahawks may be over before it started.

Seattle used its first pick of the 2017 draft (second round, No. 35 overall) to take McDowell, a defensive tackle. He missed all of his rookie season because of injuries sustained in an ATV accident, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Seahawks are expected to release McDowell soon.

The Seahawks have not medically cleared McDowell, who suffered a concussion and facial injuries in the ATV accident last July.

McDowell's physical status and his NFL future remain unclear.

"Nothing new," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told the Seattle Times regarding McDowell's situation. "Same kind of thing. He's got a process he is going through, we get information rarely in his case, but there will be a time when you will hear more."

In December, McDowell was arrested for disorderly conduct as the result of an incident outside a night club in Atlanta.