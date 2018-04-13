2018 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks' selections, team needs

The Seattle Seahawks have eight picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 18 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Seahawks' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

SEAHAWKS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 11 9 8 10 11

STARTERS 0 2 2 2 3

BACKUPS 1 0 0 5 7

OTHER TEAMS 3 2 3 1 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 7 5 3 2 1

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Defensive end: Following the trade of Michael Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seahawks have a significant need at defensive end. Cliff Avril's career is likely over due to a neck injury and Frank Clark is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the team. Dion Jordan was tendered as a restricted free agent and had four sacks in five games last season, but he remains one misstep away from an indefinite suspension. Finding a top-tier edge rusher would be a major box checked.

2. Running back: The team re-signed Mike Davis after non-tendering him as a restricted free agent. The team will return Davis, Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to its running back group next season, but the latter two missed most of the season due to injuries. J.D. McKissic also returns and was responsible for the team's lone rushing touchdown from the position last season. The need remains for a trusted running back to seize the lead role and Seattle could seek such an option in the draft.

3. Safety: Kam Chancellor's career is in limbo due to a neck injury sustained last season and Earl Thomas is entering the final year of his contract amid threats of a holdout. The team re-signed Bradley McDougald, which provides a trusted option at both safety spots. Delano Hill will have a chance to grab a job in his second season and the addition of Maurice Alexander provides a depth and special teams option. Thomas has been the subject of trade talks throughout the offseason and the team would have limited options to replace him if a trade ultimately comes together.

Below is a list of all eight of the Seahawks' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

SEAHAWKS 2018 Draft (Eight picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-18: Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia (6-3, 313, 5.05)

4-120: Deon Cain, WR, Clemson (6-2, 202, 4.43)

5-141: Poona Ford, DT, Texas (5-11, 312, 5.13)

5-146: Christian Campbell, CB, Penn State (6-1, 195, 4.55)

5-156: Dorian O'Daniel, LB, Clemson (6-2, 226, 4.61)

5-168: Dylan Cantrell, WR/TE, Texas Tech (6-3, 226, 4.41)

7-226: Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri (6-4, 261, 4.63)

7-248: Arrion Springs, CB, Oregon (5-10, 208, 4.46)