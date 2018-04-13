2018 NFL Mock Draft: Oakland Raiders' selections, team needs

The Oakland Raiders have 11 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 10 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Raiders' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

RAIDERS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 10 8 10 7 9

STARTERS 0 5 2 2 1

BACKUPS 0 1 3 5 8

OTHER TEAMS 7 1 1 0 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 3 1 4 0 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Defensive tackle: With Khalil Mack coming off the edge and the Raiders committed to having Bruce Irvin play more as a pass rusher than a strong-side linebacker, head coach Jon Gruden is looking to find a presence to push the pocket from the inside. Justin Ellis re-signed with the Raiders, but is primarily a run-stopper. Mario Edwards Jr., a third-year player, has yet to show he can penetrate from the inside as a three-technique pass rusher. Second-year player Eddie Vanderdoes got starting experience, but wasn't particularly effective and ended up with a torn ACL in the final game of the regular season.

2. Cornerback: Yes, the Raiders were active in free agency, but there's no guarantee Rashaan Melvin, Shareece Wright and Leon Hall can make a big difference and Gareon Conley has a lot to prove after seeing his rookie season essentially washed out because of a shin injury. General manager Reggie McKenzie has struggled identifying corners whether it be free agency or the draft, and now Gruden is on hand for the final say and his own spin. Don't rule out another quality corner within the first two rounds to add to the mix.

3. Tackle: Left tackle Donald Penn is coming off a Lisfranc fracture and is 34 years old. The hope is he has one good year left, but there are no guarantees. He's backed up by David Sharpe, a second-year player who fared well in his only start late in the season. Giacomini arrived to compete at right tackle along with Vadal Alexander and Denver Kirkland, but adding another quality rookie to compete on either side to either challenge on the right or eventually supplant Penn on the left is advisable.

Below is a list of all 11 of the Raiders' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

RAIDERS 2018 Draft (11 picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected (*indicates compensatory pick)

1-10: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia (6-1, 236, 4.51)

2-41: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama (6-2, 311, 4.90)

3-75: Jamarco Jones, T, Ohio State (6-4, 299, 5.42)

4-110: Michael Dickson, P, Texas (6-2, 208, 4.92)

5-159: Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin (5-11, 200, 4.52)

*5-173: Allen Lazard, WR, Iowa State (6-5, 227, 4.55)

6-185: Damon Webb, S, Ohio State (5-11, 209, 4.61)

*6-212: Deontay Burnett, WR, USC (6-0, 186, 4.70)

*6-216: Joe Ostman, DE/FB, Central Michigan (6-2, 248, 4.80)

*6-217: Zach Sieler, DL, Ferris State (6-5, 292, 5.01)

7-228: Sam Jones, T/G, Arizona State (6-5, 305, 5.32)