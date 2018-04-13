2018 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Rams' selections, team needs

The Los Angeles Rams have eight picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 87 in the third round April 27 in Arlington, Tex.

Here is a look at the Rams' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

RAMS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 7 11 9 6 8

STARTERS 1 2 3 3 3

BACKUPS 1 0 2 2 5

OTHER TEAMS 1 4 2 0 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 4 5 2 1 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 NFL DRAFT

1. Outside linebacker: Robert Quinn was traded and Connor Barwin remains unsigned as a free agent. While second-year man Samson Ebukam is slotted at one spot, the Rams desperately need someone else on the other side.

2. Inside linebacker: Alec Ogletree was traded away, creating a huge need alongside Mark Barron. The Rams believe there are quality options in the later rounds.

3: Tight end: Head coach Sean McVay's offense works best with a dynamic two-tight end set. The Rams are still trying to get that dynamic figured out.

Below is a list of all eight of the Rams' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

RAMS 2018 Draft (Eight picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected (*indicates compensatory pick)

3-87: Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State (6-1, 229, 4.53)

4-111: Brandon Parker, T, North Carolina A&T (6-8, 305, 5.37)

*4-135: Hercules Mata'afa, DE, Washington State (6-2, 254, 4.76)

*4-136: John Kelly, RB, Tennessee (5-10, 216, 4.64)

6-176: Korey Robertson, WR, Southern Mississippi (6-1, 212, 4.56)

6-183: Bradley Bozeman, C, Alabama (6-5, 296, 5.46)

6-194: Matt Pryor, T, TCU (6-6, 343, 5.60)

6-195: Kentavius Street, DL, North Carolina State (6-2, 280, 4.87)