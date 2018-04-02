Baker Mayfield to meet with Cleveland Browns on two-day visit

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield is heading to Cleveland on Monday to begin a two-day visit with the Browns, multiple outlets reported.

The Browns are also hosting the other three top quarterbacks of the 2018 NFL Draft -- USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen -- this week in Berea, Ohio, Cleveland.com reported.

Coach Hue Jackson told the Cleveland Plain Dealer that Mayfield was "no doubt" in play for the Browns with the top overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mayfield also is expected to head to New York for visits with the Jets and Giants, according to the New York Daily News. The Jets traded up three spots for the third overall pick in the draft while the Giants own the second selection.

Darnold is viewed as the top overall prospect in the draft by NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang in his most recent Big Board. Rang lists Rosen as second, followed by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Mayfield, who is listed 17th overall by Rang, passed for 4,627 yards and accounted for 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff this past season.

While those numbers are impressive, Mayfield is also linked to some less-than-stellar moments during his collegiate career.

Mayfield planted the Sooner flag at midfield after winning at Ohio State and taunted Kansas fans as well. Those actions were preceded by a Feb. 25 arrest in Fayetteville, Ark., on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing, which resulted in a plea deal.

Tyrod Taylor, who was the Buffalo Bills' primary quarterback over the last three seasons, was acquired by the Browns last month. The 28-year-old Taylor played in 15 games for the Bills last year and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Taylor is joined by quarterback Drew Stanton, who has started 17 games and appeared in 38 total during his NFL career with the Detroit Lions (2007-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012) and Arizona Cardinals (2013-17). He has completed 345 of 659 passes for 4,059 yards with 20 touchdowns.