Report: Mayfield to visit Bills, six other clubs

The Buffalo Bills apparently like to spend time with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

The Bills are expected to hold a pre-draft visit with the Oklahoma quarterback, according to Robert Klemko of SI.com. Mayfield has already talked to Bills representatives at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine, and has been put through the paces by the team at a private workout.

The quarterback-needy Bills own the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but they are not alone in requesting to meet with Mayfield. He is also expected to visit with the Cleveland Browns -- who own the first and fourth overall picks of the draft -- as well as the New York Giants (second), New York Jets (third), Denver Broncos (fifth), Miami Dolphins (11th) and Arizona Cardinals (15th).

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com has USC quarterback Sam Darnold as the top overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft in his most recent edition of The Big Board. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is listed second, followed by Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Mayfield, who is listed 17th overall by Rang, passed for 4,627 yards and accounted for 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff this past season.

While those numbers are impressive, Mayfield is also linked to some less-than-stellar moments.

Mayfield planted the Sooner flag at midfield after winning at Ohio State and taunted Kansas fans as well. Those actions were preceded by a Feb. 25 arrest in Fayetteville, Ark., on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing, which resulted in a plea deal.

Tyrod Taylor, who has been Buffalo's primary quarterback over the last three seasons, was acquired by the Browns earlier this month. The 28-year-old Taylor played in 15 games for the Bills last year and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Buffalo's current crop of quarterbacks consists of A.J. McCarron and Nathan Peterman.

McCarron signed a two-year deal with the Bills earlier this month. He appeared in 11 games for the Bengals as the backup to Andy Dalton, though he did start the final three contests of the 2015 season and helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs when Dalton broke his thumb.

The 27-year-old McCarron completed 66.4 percent of his passes in seven appearances during the 2015 regular season and threw six touchdown passes. In his lone playoff start, he completed 23 of 41 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Peterman struggled mightily in his first career start, throwing five interceptions in a 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. The 23-year-old completed 24 of 49 passes for 252 yards with two touchdowns and five picks in parts of four games last season.