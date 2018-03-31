Home / Sports News / NFL

Lamar Jackson thanks teams after Pro Day

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 31, 2018 at 11:09 PM
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson thanked "all 32 teams" for evaluating him at his Pro Day and indicated he plans to visit more teams.

Jackson, who is operating without an agent, held his Pro Day workout at Louisville on Thursday.

"I would like to thank all 32 teams for coming out to my pro day and for those that met with me before my pro day on my pro day and for those that are scheduled to meet with me after my pro day thank you all," Jackson posted on Twitter Saturday.

Before his Pro Day, Jackson worked out privately with the Houston Texans, and with the Los Angeles Chargers after his throwing session Thursday.

Jackson did not say which other teams he plans to visit.

Jackson, who is 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, is the No. 5 quarterback and ranked No. 17 overall on NFLDraftScout.com's NFL Draft board.

