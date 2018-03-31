Andy Dalton letting contract play out 'how it's supposed to'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has no ill will toward Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Dalton, in fact, is thrilled Cousins and Garoppolo received huge offseason paydays and hopes to net some of that good fortune down the road.

"I feel like it's definitely trending upward," Dalton told Pro Football Talk at TCU's Pro Day on Friday. "It's every year it's a new guy that's making the most in the NFL, has the most guaranteed and all of that kind of stuff, but with the salary cap going on, there's more money to hand out.

"I'm happy for Kirk. Kirk's obviously played a couple of years on the franchise tag, so when you do that, he had leverage to get the contract that he got. We'll see if it's the new trend."

Cousins signed a three-year deal for $84 million guaranteed with the Minnesota Vikings, while Garoppolo's five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers will pay him an average of $27.5 million per season.

Dalton has three seasons remaining on a six-year contract extension he signed in 2014, one campaign after recording career highs in yards passing (4,293) and touchdown passes (33). The 30-year-old is due $13.9 million this year and is ranked 17th in pay for quarterbacks, per spotrac.com.

"I'm still a couple of years away from my contract being up," Dalton said. "It's what I agreed to. It's what I signed, so we're going to let it all play out how it's supposed to."

Bengals vice president Troy Blackburn said this week that the team isn't interested in re-working Dalton's contract this year.

"We didn't sign the Andy Dalton deal because we thought it was a good deal. At the time it was an expensive deal. It was a heavy lift," Blackburn said. "We did it because Andy was a winning starting quarterback in the National Football League, he had demonstrated that. We know statistically your best chance of success is by rewarding your own players and maintaining that quality core. That is what drove that.

"We are certainly aware quarterback deals have evolved since then. We know that at the right time we will have to evolve as well. We don't think this is the time right now. What we are going to focus on right now is building the best team for 2018 we possibly can."

Dalton said he had no issue with Blackburn's stance.

"I wouldn't expect it to happen this year," Dalton said. "There are other guys that will be free agents next year that are a priority. We'll see. That's not what I'm thinking about. I'm not thinking about the contract for sure."